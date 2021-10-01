President debunks gay talk on US trip

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

ALTHOUGH President Hakainde Hichilema's delegation to the United Nations General Assembly was lean, the itinerary was thick. However, it did not include the subject of gay rights or the lack of them. At his press conference yesterday, the first major one since entering State House as well as returning from the United States, President Hichilema outlined his engagements while there. He is happy that Zambia is back on the international scene. But he was compelled to address the issue of gays when one of the journalists in attendance asked for clarification. He obliged, categorically stating that he did not go to New York and Washington DC to discuss gay rights notwithstanding the shared values between the United States and Zambia in terms of commitment to democratic tenets. "You have not heard me. We did not go there to talk about lesbian rights," he said. "We did not go for that. This is a point I want to make emphatically." The President said he is a Seventh Day Adventist and an elder for that matter who adheres to biblical teachings. He said while in the United States, he even had time to attend service and sing a hymn in his native language. "I didn't want to talk because I had talked enough in boardrooms," he said. "I just sang my lovely song in my mother tongue and the Americans loved it. That's it. "So, please, you are free and journalists are free to write what they want." The President said if some people are writing falsehoods, those who know the truth should also be free to challenge them that there is nothing like that in the agenda. "Follow the issues. Please," he said. "You are free, it is a democracy, say what you want. No one will pursue you but ultimately you will make yourself irrelevant. Say the truth. No one went