President bails out Sevens

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

FOLLOWING the pullout of traditional sponsors R&G Sports Management, the national rugby sevens team’s participation in this weekend’s Africa Cup Men’s Seven Championship was hanging in the balance until President Edgar Lungu stepped in.

The team, which is under the tutelage of Andrew Kaminsa, left for South Africa last night to participate in the tournament, which is also the qualifier for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/