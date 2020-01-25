Preserve nature in development, directs Lungu

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has directed that all development projects being undertaken in Zambia should be done in an environmentally sustainable manner to preserve nature for future generations.

Speaking when he commissioned the US$1.4 billion Kingsland City Development in Ibex Hill yesterday, the President said he is happy that precautionary measures were taken into consideration to make the development environmentally friendly.