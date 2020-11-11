Pregnant teen points finger at dad

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Ndola

A 16-YEAR-OLD girl has narrated in the Ndola Magistrate’s Court that her father allegedly confined her to a makeshift room and repeatedly sexually abused her until she became pregnant.

This is in a case Frederick Mwelwa, a businessman of Ndola, is charged with incest.

When the matter came up before Ndola chief resident magistrate John Mbuzi, the victim testified that each time her father allegedly sexually abused her, he gave her seven tablets of paracetamol to take.

She said the incidents allegedly happened after her father and mother went on separation in 2016.

The victim said last year in December, Mwelwa asked for her to go for a holiday at his house in Ndola’s Itawa.

All was well until February this year when she found her father kneeling next to her