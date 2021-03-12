Pregnancy during pandemic

ZIO MWALE, Lusaka

EVERY morning, pregnant women trek to Kamwala Clinic in Lusaka for antenatal service.

The women come from various townships to be attended to.

Before entering the clinic, the women are sprayed with a disinfectant against the coronavirus.

Sitting on benches about a metre apart, with face masks on, they take turns in the nurses’ examining room.

The clinic starts as early as 08:00 hours in the morning, but usually the women arrive earlier to beat the long queue.

In the examining room, Charity Mwangelwa, who is a midwife, takes about five minutes to examine each woman and the unborn child.

She said she cannot take longer with her clients for fear of exposing the women and herself to COVID-19.

Health facilities have been identified as risk spots for COVID infection, and many pregnant women now have to overcome the fear of the disease, which has already claimed millions across the globe, to visit clinics for antenatal care.

Mwansa Phiri, an expectant mother, said due to the pandemic, she had to gather her courage to CLICK TO READ MORE