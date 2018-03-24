Precious put on defence over K200,000 theft

CAROLINE KALOMBE, Lusaka

FORMER banker Precious Longwe has been found with a case to answer and placed on her defence in a matter in which she is accused of stealing K200,000 from BancABC.

Longwe, 32, of house number 19 off Buluwe Road in Woodlands, Lusaka, is charged with theft of K200,000.

When the case came up for ruling yesterday, magistrate Thandose Chabala established that the prosecution had proved a prima facie case against Longwe and put her on defence.