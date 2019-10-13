Preaching for survival in hard times?

ALVIN CHIINGA, Lusaka

WITH a Bible clutched under his armpit, Pastor Keagan Kasole used to move from one bus to another at the Lusaka intercity bus terminus station.

His target was intercity buses that use the highways either on the Great East Road or indeed the Great North Road.

He did this ‘business’ for some time though he had to quit at one point due to what he termed as a hostile environment at the station.

“Some call boys, passengers and even some bus owners didn’t want us on their buses, so I had to go on a break. I am doing something different now but I am still a pastor,” he said.

Pastor Kasole used to spend most of the day at this station preaching to passengers who are on the buses going to almost every corner of the country sometimes even across the borders.

For Pastor Kasole, his day used to start early morning of almost every day. When he reached the bus terminus, he would quickly start preaching.

His sermons were usually short and based on asking God for travelling mercies for the passengers