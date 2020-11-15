Preacherman sees Classic Doll’s loss differently

ROBINSON KUNDA

Lusaka

BOXER Alice ‘Classic Doll’ Mbewe’s recent impressive form came to a halt on Friday night when she lost to Tanzanian Zulfa Yusuph in a flyweight non-title bout.

According to Mbewe’s promoter and trainer, Anthony ‘Preacher man’ Mwamba, Mbewe lost on points despite putting up an inspiring performance throughout the fight.

However, Mwamba said the judges were biased and favoured their local boxer, who was on the receiving end throughout the fight.

He said Mbewe was the better boxer between the two and there was no doubt that she would be declared the winner but surprisingly the judges gave the fight to Yusuph.

Mwamba said as a result of Mbewe's remarkable performance, the World Boxing Federation (WBF) has offered her a chance to fight for the title.