NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Kitwe

A WIFE of Kitwe could not hide her emotions as she lamented in court how her husband, who is a reverend at one of the Pentecostal churches in Wusakile, sleeps with female church members in his office under the guise of holding deliverance prayers.

This is in a matter in which Beauty Nkandu, 41, has sued her husband Kenneth Bwalya, 45, for divorce.