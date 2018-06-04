Pray for politicians – Lungu

CHOMBA MUSIKA and SHIKANDA KAWANGA, Chilanga

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has appealed to the Church to pray for sincerity among politicians during the national dialogue process.And the President has urged the Church to counsel politicians seeking public office to be humble so that they can win citizens’ support.

The President said the Church should pray for the success of the dialogue.

He said this yesterday during a service at United Church of Zambia (UCZ) Matero Consistory Chikondano sub-congregation.