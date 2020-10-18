Pray for me – RB

ALVIN CHIINGA

Lusaka

FORMER President Rupiah Banda has disclosed that he has been diagnosed with cancer of the colon and is seeking prayers from Zambians.

In a statement from his office and in an interview yesterday, Mr Banda said he has been receiving treatment for months now.

The country’s fourth President said he has been moved to disclose his condition to the public because he feels indebted to the people of Zambia.

“I have been moved to make this announcement taking into consideration that although this is a personal and private matter, the Zambian people who honoured me with the privilege to serve them as head of State, for which I will remain grateful and indebted, deserve to know that I have been diagnosed with cancer,” he said.

Mr Banda said he has been receiving treatment from his doctor, Shaileni Desai.

He also acknowledged the assistance that he has been receiving from Government. CLICK TO READ MORE