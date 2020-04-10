Pray for God’s mercy, healing during Easter

YANDE SYAMPEYO

Lusaka

FAMILIES should dedicate the Holy Week and Easter to praying for Zambia and the rest of the world to attract God’s infinite mercy and healing on all those who are ill from coronavirus, President Edgar Lungu has said.

The President says this year’s commemoration of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ is more significant as the world grapples with a pandemic which has claimed thousands of lives and left millions of people infected.

In his Holy Week and Easter message, President Lungu said the Easter holiday should compel Christians to repent and pray fervently to God to have mercy on Zambia and the entire world, and to bring