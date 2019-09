NANCY MWAPE, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT needs to accelerate public-private partnerships (PPPs) to cushion the impact of high debt servicing and to continue with infrastructure development, Centre for Trade Policy and Development (CTPD) says.

As at June 2019, Zambia's external debt was US$10.23 billion, while the domestic debt stands at K60.3 billion.