PPCC receives complaints over police conduct in Sesheke

ZANIS, SESHEKE – The Police Public Complaints Commission (PPCC) has received various complaints from Sesheke residents over alleged unprofessional conduct by some police officers in the execution of their duties.

The PPCC team is in Western Province to sensitise members of the public on procedure when lodging complaints against unprofessional conduct of police officers.

Meanwhile, PPCC commissioner Mary Nkandu has advised Sesheke residents to be truthful with their complaints and not to air their grievances that arise from personal differences with some police officers