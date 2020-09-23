Powering Luapula to prosperity

CHAMBO NG’UNI, Kabwe

WHILE Zambia is exploring alternative sources of energy to mitigate the energy deficit, hydro-power remains the major source of electricity.

The country’s total installed hydro-electric capacity is estimated at 2,380 megawatts. This is, however, not enough to meet national demand for energy.

Although poor rainfall remains a threat to energy security, Government has continued to invest in hydro-power generation, taking advantage of Zambia’s abundant water resources.

For example, Zesco, with support of Government, is rehabilitating and uprating existing small power plants like Chishimba, Lunzua, Shiwang’angu, Lusiwasi Lower and Lusiwasi Upper hydro-power schemes.

And only recently, Musonda Falls Hydro-Power Station in Luapula Province’s Mambilima Constituency was upgraded under this programme.

“The rehabilitation and upgrading of the Musonda Falls Power Plant was realised at a total cost of US$42 million with part of funding provided by the Government of the republic of Zambia as well as loan facilities from the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) and Standard Chartered Bank,” Zesco managing director Victor Mundende said.

Mr Mundende said like similar undertakings, the project is aimed at mitigating and managing hydrological risks triggered by the impact of climate change because of unpredictable weather patterns.

Musonda Falls Hydro-Power Station was first commissioned as a Roseberry Hydro Electrical Scheme in 1960 with two machines that were rated at CLICK TO READ MORE