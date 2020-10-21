Powering Lambwe – Chomba

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

WALKING for over 17 kilometres from Kaputa in Northern Province to Lambwe-Chomba II Secondary School in Chienge, Luapula Province, has been the norm for some teachers because they cannot stomach the inconvenience of staying in houses which have no electricity.

But the long distance covered has had a negative effect on their work because some teachers report late for classes, or are too tired to teach.

And during the rainy season, some teachers stay away from work because the roads become impassable.

Some teachers posted to the school turn down the transfers when they hear about the hardships their colleagues have to go through as a result of having no power.

Travelling by car from Chienge town to Lambwe-Chomba, a distance of about 64 kilometres, takes almost two hours because of the bad state of the road.

That may change soon though, as the road is being graded.

Lambwe-Chomba II Secondary School headteacher Raphael Mwenda, who has been at the school since 2017, is hopeful that once the area has been connected to the national electricity grid, teachers will be motivated to live near the school, as well as CLICK TO READ MORE