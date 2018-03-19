‘Powerhouse’ go one point clear on NRL log

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

LUSAKA 21 NCHANGA 0

‘POWERHOUSE’ Lusaka on Saturday opened up a one-point lead at the summit of the National Rugby League table after Nchanga failed to pitch up for the Week Two match.

Lusaka had a 21-0 walkover win and a bonus point which gives them 10 points, one better than Ndola.

KONKOLA 3 NDOLA 17

‘Killer Bees’ Ndola closed the gap on leaders Lusaka after beating Konkola in Chililabombwe.

A brace of tries by Mike Mwanza and two conversions by Gardner Zeppher and a penalty were enough for Ndola to carry the day.

EAGLES 6 ARROWS 41

Champions Red Arrows started their hunt for a sixth consecutive title with a bang after trouncing Green Eagles in…. http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/