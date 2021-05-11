Power suspend head-coach after derby loss

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

ALTHOUGH the club hierarchy had tried to play patient and even indicated last week that there was no immediate threat to head-coach Perry Mutapa’s position at Power Dynamos, the derby defeat to arch-rivals Nkana seems to have changed all that.

After failing to pick up a win in seven games — a scenario that has compromised their top-four finish aspirations — Power have decided to send Mutapa on forced leave.

Power chief executive officer Happie Munkondya confirmed the suspension of the coach but could not give details as the club was expected to issue a statement later.

“Yes, that is true [Mutapa has been suspended] but we’re in a meeting, let me give you details later,” Munkondya said.

Mutapa's right-hand man, Masautso Tembo, who moved to Power as assistant coach with Mutapa from Forest Rangers in November 2019, will now be in interim charge of the team together with