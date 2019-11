PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has started importing power from Eskom of South Africa, a measure that will marginally reduce Zambia’s electricity deficit and load-shedding.

Minister of Energy Mathew Nkhuwa said in an interview yesterday that the importation of 300 megawatts (MW) started on Thursday and this will reduce the load-shedding period by two hours.