Power sign Eagles’ talisman Sautu on loan

MATHEWS KABAMBA, DIANA CHIPEPO

Kitwe, Lusaka

SUPER Division side Power Dynamos have signed Green Eagles midfielder Spencer Sautu on a season-long loan deal in a bid to boost their title winning chances.

Power chairman Bbenkele Hachitwe said in an interview yesterday that the club is excited to have added the player to their ranks as he will add value to the Perry Mutapa-coached team.

The club has also signed former Forest Rangers defender Benson Chali in a bid to give Mutapa more options at the back.

“The two players are part of the players that the coach asked us to acquire and obviously this is coming from the background of us resolving that now we are competing for the title,” Hachitwe said.

"Looking at that, we needed to ensure that we strengthened the team. We are grateful to Eagles for