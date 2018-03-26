Football

Power remain top

March 26, 2018
1 Min Read
KAINDU

SYLVESTER CHISHIMBA, Lusaka
ASSEMBLY 0 POWER 1
EARLY leaders Power Dynamos maintained the top slot on the MTN/Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) Super Division log after edging National Assembly in a Week Two match played at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka yesterday.
Larry Bwalya scored the only goal of the match on 49 minutes to secure a second successive win for Kelvin Kaindu’s side.
Power move to six points having beaten KYSA in the season opening match at Arthur Davies Stadium.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

