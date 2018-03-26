Power remain top

SYLVESTER CHISHIMBA, Lusaka

ASSEMBLY 0 POWER 1

EARLY leaders Power Dynamos maintained the top slot on the MTN/Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) Super Division log after edging National Assembly in a Week Two match played at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka yesterday.

Larry Bwalya scored the only goal of the match on 49 minutes to secure a second successive win for Kelvin Kaindu’s side.

Power move to six points having beaten KYSA in the season opening match at Arthur Davies Stadium.