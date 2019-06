KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

ZAMBIA’S rural electricity programme has received a US$3 million boost from the Global Partnership for Results-Based Approaches (GPRBA) to increase power access, currently at four percent.

The agreement, which was signed by the World Bank, acting as administrator for the Swedish-funded programme, GPRBA and the Ministry of Finance will extend electricity to rural areas.