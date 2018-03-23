Power plant works on

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, Chipata

THE construction of the US$900 million thermal plant to generate 350 megawatts of power in Chipata is expected to start next month.

Eastern Province permanent secretary Chanda Kasolo said the project will boost the local economy and create jobs to benefit mainly the youths.

Eastern Province permanent secretary Chanda Kasolo said at a briefing that the power plant will be connected to the national grid that will translate into the province generating more electricity to drive industries.