Power of prayer, fasting

Analysis: EMELDA MUSONDA

TODAY Zambians across the nation gather for the fourth consecutive year to observe the Day of National Prayer and Fasting under the theme “Receiving times of refreshing from the presence of the Lord through reconciliation with one another and the environment for a prosperous Zambia”.

President Edgar Lungu declared October 18 as a Day of National Prayer in 2015 amid many economic, social and political challenges the country was faced with.

This day was declared a holiday to allow Zambians to come together and seek the face of God concerning the country’s affairs.

While it is anticipated that such a day should unite Zambians across political divides to seek God’s intervention over the challenges the country is faced with, it is sad that some sections of society claim to see no significance of coming together to pray.

For instance, some opposition politicians have contended that those in office are using this day as political gimmick to garner the support from the church.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/