Power look to maintain top spot

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

POWER Dynamos will today be out to tighten their grip at the top of the MTN FAZ Super Division league when they face National Assembly in a Week Two encounter at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka.

However, second-placed Red Arrows, who travel to Kabwe Warriors, stand a chance to dislodge Power from the top if they win in Kabwe and the 2011 league champions tumble against the Parliamentarians.

POWER vs ASSEMBLY

After dispatching promoted side Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy (KYSA) 4-2 last weekend, Power, under the guidance of Kelvin Kaindu, one of the most promising local coaches, are looking at making it two wins in two games.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/