MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe and CHISHALA MUSONDA, Ndola

POWER Dynamos coach Kelvin Kaindu says there are no favourites in tomorrow’s derby against Kitwe United in a Super Division Week Three encounter.

And Buildcon coach Arena Gugliermo has applied for the Cameroon national team top job.

Kitwe coach Steven Mwansa said his charges will target an upset.