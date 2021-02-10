Power is king

NOW that load-shedding is a thing of the past – so we are told –let there be reciprocal socio-economic activities.

Many entrepreneurs, large and small, scaled down on their businesses because of the erratic supply of the key ingredient –electricity.

Some even closed businesses. For others, the solution was to get alternative sources of energy which, unfortunately, were a lot more expensive. Some of such firms passed on the costs to the consumers by increasing the rates of their services or prices of their goods.

Well, they have power now. Let them get back to full production and get workers back to their jobs. It would be good also for them to revise their rates and prices downwards, so it should be a huge all-round relief that load-shedding has now come to an end. This much yearned for turn of events gives hope that virtually all socio-economic aspects of life will improve.

The cost of doing business and living will be mitigated and subsequently lowered. This must be reflected in the quality and pricing of goods and services.

In 2015, load-shedding became a normal but depressing part of life in Zambia. Supply of electricity was inadequate due to consecutive erratic rainfall which left Lake Kariba – the main source of hydropower – at its lowest levels.

Lake Kariba is now at desired levels and power is flowing. The benefits of this status must be reflected on the ground, tariffs notwithstanding.

The hours of load shedding ranged from two hours to about 19 hours in worst cases. Now, it is up to individuals and companies to determine how best to utilise this resource.

The power deficit has had devastating effects on households, schools and hospitals as well as small, medium and big businesses.

Today, small-scale traders in markets are back at full throttle. It is now a question of meeting the expectations of customers with their production and supply of products like wooded doors, furniture, window and doorframes as well as other services like tailoring and catering.

The money that companies were spending on alternative energy sources like diesel can now be used on refinancing their businesses. The opportunities are plenty.

The many small-scale businesses that closed because they could not afford the high cost of generators and diesel have an opportunity to rise from the ashes.

Similarly, businesses that were forced to downsize operations and send some staff away can restore their capacity levels.

In homes, those that invested in inventors, power generators, solar panels and gas stoves are likely to continue with the cheaper sources.

For others, there should no longer be an excuse, for instance, for school children to not do their homework at night, either at home or in boarding schools. School performances must improve.

Not all, unfortunately, will be a straight-forward return to the ‘good old days’. Zambia, like all other countries around the world, has to also tackle COVID-19.

The pandemic is adversely affecting the way business is being done. This calls for thinking outside the box to overcome the challenges.

With load-shedding over, however, it should be easier to manage some of the COVID-19 challenges.

Life should retain a high level of normalcy though not in totality because of the pandemic, which has also altered life in many aspects.

It is also expected that some economic gains will be posted in the long term as productivity is boosted in both small and big businesses.

It is also hoped that lessons have been learnt from the load shedding experience.

Although the country experienced good rains, which made it possible for the power utility company to generate sufficient power, there is still need to diversify to other sources of energy.

Zambia can no longer solely depend of hydropower because of the unpredictability of rains.

The bottom line though is that Zambia has the power to boost socio- economic activities.