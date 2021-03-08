Power get back to winning

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Arthur Davies Stadium

Kitwe

POWER 1 ARROWS 0

YESTERDAY’S victory over Red Arrows will do little to convince the Power Dynamos faithful that their team is finally back to its best.

They saw something similar to this. After beating Nkana 3-0 in a Kitwe derby, Power followed it up with a 2-1 loss to Buildcon.

Until they can put up a run of consecutive wins, the jury will remain out on whether Perry Mutapa is the right man to take Power forward.

This season was all about challenging for the top-four push, but that is looking increasingly unlikely although yesterday’s win ensured they remained within touching distance.

After starring in the Kitwe derby a week ago, midfielder Mukuka Mulenga came to the rescue for Power as he continues to rediscover his old touch.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns player scored the game's only goal in the