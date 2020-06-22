Power fans want clarity

ROBINSON KUNDA, MULWANDA LUPIYA

Lusaka

WORRIED about what is happening with major sponsors Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC), Power Dynamos supporters have written to the club chief executive officer Happie Munkondya seeking clarification on the future of the Kitwe-based Super Division side.

CEC has lost its main source of income, the bulk power supply deal with Zesco, which will have a huge impact on the company’s financial position and consequently Power Dynamos, who mainly rely on the power supply company for finances.

In a letter dated June 19, 2020 and addressed to Munkondya, Power Dynamos Fans Forum chairman Masauso Lungu asked the club hierarchy to give a clear picture over the club’s future.

“We note from media reports quoting your office speculating that the future of the club is in limbo following events at CEC. Kindly advise the fan base the official position of PDFC. Will CEC continue sponsoring the team in the future and CLICK TO READ MORE