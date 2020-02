MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

WHILE Nkana have Ronald ‘Sate Sate’ Kampamba as their poster boy, their cross town neighbours Power Dynamos flaunt forceful striker Alex ‘Bazo’ Ng’onga as the face of the club.

Despite midfielder Kennedy Mudenda and defender Govenda Simwala being the longest-serving members of the current Power dressing room, Ng'onga's reputation among the fans dwarfs that of the two.