Power failures

ALEX NJOVU

Lusaka

WHILE a golden jubilee should ideally be a time to celebrate, for Power Dynamos, it is turning out to be one to forget.The Ndeke side, who are celebrating their golden jubilee this year, have forgotten how it feels to win in the Super League having not tasted victory in eight outings. The best results in eight games have been four draws.From chasing for a top-four finish, they relegation battle.The club hierarchy's response has been to shake up the technical bench with head-coach Perry Mutapa made to pave way for his trusted right-hand man Masautso Tembo. The question that arises is whether Tembo will bring anything new to Power. Or put differently, is he ready to be his own man? Tembo has always worked as an assistant to Mutapa starting from Lusaka Dynamos and Forest Rangers before moving to Power. He started his interim tenure with a 2-1 loss to Zanaco on Wednesday, which saw them dropping to tenth position, just three places and points above the relegation zone."There is still hope for the team to get back into the top four," Tembo said on Wednesday. "We just need to start