Power Dynamos promise to silence noisy neighbours

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

AFTER enduring the pain of seeing their bitter rivals Nkana win two titles in the last decade, Power Dynamos say their noisy neighbours’ success shall soon be a thing of the past starting next season.

Having last won the league title in 2013, Power have seen their rivals crowned Super Division champions twice since then, in 2013 and last season, in addition to impressing in continental football.

Power chief executive officer Happie Munkondya has admitted that it is painful to see the red side of Kitwe enjoying more success than the yellow part.

Munkondya said in an interview that Power will next season be aiming at nothing other than dethroning Nkana.

"It is painful that our rivals and brothers across the road are winning titles but very soon it shall be a thing of