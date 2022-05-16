Power corrupted PF

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

WHILE advising the United Party for National Development (UPND) to only make laws that are good for the wider public, former Second Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Mwimba Malama, says some Patriotic Front (PF) members had become so powerful and thought of themselves as being untouchable. Mr Malama, who served as Mfuwe Member of Parliament from 2006 to 2021, said some PF members thought UPND would never be able to win the general election and go on to form government. "PF thought UPND would never form government," he said. "We had power and some of us were untouchable. We never thought we would lose power." But UPND deputy secretary general in charge of administration, Gertrude Imenda, said signs were there that Hakainde Hichilema was going to win the election, yet PF members were "blind". Ms Imenda, who served as independent Member of Parliament for Luena from 2011 to 2016, said she got convinced that Zambians wanted change in 2019. "I remember sometime back during Rupiah Banda's reign that our founding President Kenneth Kaunda said something negative about Mr Hakainde [Hichilema], but somewhere in 2020, Dr Kaunda laid hands on Mr Hichilema and blessed him. For me that was a good omen, a sign that Mr Hichilema would be our next President," she said in an interview. Ms Imenda said failure to pass the famous Bill 10 and the coming on board of the UPND Alliance, which had some members who had initially opposed the party, were also signs that change was imminent. "The defeat of Bill 10, which they (PF) had put in so much, was a clear sign that PF was going to lose the election," she said. "Then there was a strange visit by a