Power coach left unimpressed with Forest’s tactics

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Arthur Davies Stadium

Kitwe

POWER 0 FOREST 1

THEY may have exited the CAF Champions League, but Forest Rangers should still be considered as serious contenders for the league title.

Without the coronavirus, who knows what may have happened? In case you have forgotten, here are the raw facts: At the time the league was being suspended in March, Forest were top of the standings, having put together some brilliant form since November 2019 where they racked up a run of 15 matches with only one defeat in that period. They had claimed no less than 16 points from the last 18 as they went top of the league.

