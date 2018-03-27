‘Power can contain top pressure’

SYLVESTER CHISHIMBA, Lusaka

POWER Dynamos coach Kelvin Kaindu says his team has what it takes to contain pressure that comes with topping the log.

Power are leading the MTN Super Division log with six points at par with Green Buffaloes but the Kitwe side have a better goal aggregate.

Kaindu said in an interview after Power edged National Assembly 1-0 in a Week Two match at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka on Sunday that his team will strive to keep the top slot.

"It was a difficult game, Assembly gave us a good run for our money and we changed our formation three times just for us to get the goal. This is a good win for…