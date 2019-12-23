Power black out Nkana

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Arthur Davies Stadium, Kitwe

POWER 3 NKANA 0

PERRY Mutapa’s coaching credentials were never in doubt even as he resigned at Forest Rangers to join Power Dynamos as coach together with his trusted lieutenant Masautso Tembo, but everyone knew that it was a Herculean task he was taking on.

The unanimous wisdom was that it would take some time and perhaps two transfer windows to restore Power to its rightful place among the elite in the Super Division.

But three games into his reign, he has managed to restore Power. They look a changed side from the one that was struggling under Kelvin Kaindu and CLICK TO READ MORE