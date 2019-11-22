Power backpedal on Fwayo Tembo

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

SUPER Division side Power Dynamos have rescinded the decision to discontinue former international Fwayo Tembo’s trials as well as that of offloading 10 players who include long-serving midfielder Kennedy Mudenda.

Tembo, a journeyman who has also played in Europe, was undergoing trials at the Kitwe side with the hope of penning a deal but was released by Gaston Mutobo this week alongside 10 others.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/