Poultry products up 10% in Lusaka

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

POULTRY products in the capital city, Lusaka, have increased by an average of K10 and this has been attributed to the hike of inputs following the depreciation of the Kwacha.

Currently, the Kwacha is trading in the range of K19.80 and K20.00 from around K13.70 and K14.40 at the start of the year.

A check by the Business Mail in some supermarkets and townships on Thursday revealed that a chicken is fetching between K55 and K65 from K40 and K50.

In an interview, Poultry Association of Zambia executive manager Dominic Chanda said the price of eggs increased to K35.40 from CLICK TO READ MORE