Poultry products price up

ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka

POULTRY Association of Zambia (PAZ) has attributed the increase in prices of poultry products to a surge in the cost of stock feed, which has almost doubled to over K300 for a 50 kilogramme.

The price has swelled from K185 last year.

PAZ executive manager Dominic Chanda said the increase in the price of maize and soya beans, and persistent load-shedding have pushed the cost of production upward, resulting in consumers paying more.

"The prices of stock feed has gone up by almost 113 percent from what was obtaining last year when the price was at K185, but now the price is at K313 for Lusaka and about K355 in some other places