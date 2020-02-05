Poultry farmers cry foul over feed

CHISOMO HAKUBEZA, Lusaka

POULTRY Association of Zambia (PAZ) says the high price of stock feed and limited access to maize bran have affected the sector in the past two months.

Currently, a 50-kilogramme bag of feed for broilers and layers is fetching K340 compared to K250 and K240 last year.

PAZ executive manager Dominic Chanda said in an interview on Monday that this has made it difficult for poultry farmers to register gains