Potential KCM investors unable to travel

CHIMWEMWE MWALE, Chingola

POTENTIAL investors to take over the running of Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) have been unable to travel to assess the mine and negotiate with Government because of travel restrictions imposed by countries around the world due to the coronavirus pandemic.

President Edgar Lungu has asked the people of Chingola to be patient as Government works to resolve issues at KCM.

This came to light here on Saturday when Copperbelt Province Patriotic Front mobilisation committee chairman Bowman Lusambo addressed Chingola residents at Kaunda Square grounds in Chiwempala Township.

Mr Lusambo, who is Lusaka Province Minister, said President Lungu is keen to resolve the issues surrounding KCM and CLICK TO READ MORE