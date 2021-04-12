Potatoes in short supply

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Kitwe

PARENTS in Kitwe are struggling to find potatoes for making snacks for their children due to a shortage of the commodity.

A check in the central business district, Chisokone market and chain stores found no potatoes on the shelves.

At Buya Bamba in the light industrial area, only a few sacks of potatoes were found and traders from other towns bought them in bulk. A 10kg bag is costing not less than K120. Those dealing in heaps of 10 potatoes are selling them at over K20.

Mwila Mataka, a potato trader, attributed the shortage to the ban on