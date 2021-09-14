Possible emergence of dominant party

JOHN SANGWA, Lusaka

THE August 12, 2021 general election was held in an imperfect environment and yet the outcome is so perfect that it is hard to believe that it is a product of people who were voting independent of each other and in secret. To avoid a second ballot, and all the attendant uncertainties, the voters gave 14 opposition political parties 2.21 percent of the votes cast, which was exceeded by rejected votes of 2.55 percent. Former President Edgar Lungu received 37.72 percent of the votes while President Hakainde Hichilema received 57.51 percent, making it impossible for Mr Lungu to challenge the results. Mr Lungu and President Hichilema received a total 95.24 percent of the votes cast. Whilst the outcome of the presidential election is absolute, the same cannot be said about the parliamentary election. Patriotic Front (PF), headed by Mr Lungu, won 38 percent of the seats, while United Party for National Development (UPND), headed by Mr Hichilema, secured 53 percent of the seats. The independent candidates – combined – won eight percent of the seats. The people gave UPND enough votes to push through its economic policies and govern the country, but they denied it the two thirds majority required to alter the constitutional framework or to sanction the criminal prosecution of Mr Lungu as former President. Similarly, even PF working together with all independent members of the National Assembly cannot undermine the UPND government. In a world where democracy has been in regression, the outcome of the Zambian election has renewed hope in the democratic experiment. It is being studied by both pro-democracy movements and undemocratic governments, especially in Africa. Opposition parties on the continent want to understand how Zambians secured such a spectacular electoral outcome whereas oppressive governments have the same interest, too, but for different reasons: to ensure that what happened to Mr Lungu and his PF does not happen to their own regimes. As we celebrate the outcome of this election and the resultant improved standing of Zambia as a democracy, possibly with no equal on the African continent, the celebrations must be tempered by the reality of what we may have unintentionally created through the ballot. There is a possibility that Zambia has birthed a political party [UPND] that is likely to be in power longer than any other in history and a President who is likely to be the de facto life President. The August 12, 2021 general election is likely to be the last democratic election in Zambia for a long time to come. The very election that renewed our faith in the democratic experiment is likely to kill or undermine it. There are a number of factors that have led to this dark possible conclusion, which I have explored below. The rise of HH as possible life President The trauma inflicted on people by Mr Lungu and PF makes HH the messiah. The trauma of living in a near failed State characterised by economic and social collapse caused by mismanagement, wastage, corruption, incompetence and, in certain instances, blatant theft of public resources at all levels of government is real. Any President that rescues the electorate from such a traumatic existence is likely to be viewed as a messiah. To a saviour, there may be no strict adherence to the constitutional term limit. The debate around such a messianic presidency is likely to be why he should not continue in office, but not why he should stay in office beyond his term.

Instead of laws being respected, they may be lawfully amended to permit his continued stay in power. There is already an example of such a president in Africa in the form of Paul Kagame of Rwanda. Whilst the Rwanda genocide cannot be compared to what Zambians experienced under Mr Lungu, nonetheless the ravages of ECL’s rule still have an enduring impact on Zambians. Some Zambians have remarked that they feel liberated. They are free once again. The electorate will embrace any leader that frees them from such misery. All the ingredients for the possible emergence of a de facto life President are present.

Weak institutions ECL and PF left behind not just a collapsed economy but also a weak constitutional order which may favour the rise of HH as a de facto life President. The combination of an economy destroyed by corruption, mismanagement and wastage, and constitutional and statutory institutions and offices run by unqualified and corrupt individuals gives HH a free reign in the design of his agenda which prioritises the damage caused by ECL and PF whose scale is yet to be determined.

The holders of corrupt institutions at all levels of government, having debased themselves to serve ECL, lack the moral capacity to check on HH. In the face of the strong mandate given to HH by the electorate, their continued stay in their respective offices is dependent on HH. They are ready and willing to serve the new head of State and government to atone for their misdeeds for their own personal survival. A traumatised people desperate for any improvement in their lives may see no harm in changing the law to allow HH to continue in office beyond the two five-year terms limit. To such a people, the departure of HH may mean the possible return to the dark days of lawlessness and plunder of public resources by ECL and PF. HH used his money to gain political power There are unique qualities HH possesses, which may cause people to trust him to stay in power for as long as he may desire. He is the only person, although the extent of his financial wealth is unknown, who was not poor going into the office of President. All his predecessors were poor at the time of assuming the office of President, and used political power to gain some measure of wealth or financial comfort. On the other hand, HH has used his wealth to gain political power. In fact, the quest for the presidency has been at a great financial cost to him personally. He can legitimately claim to have ascended to the office of President to serve the people. HH’s focus on the presidency Also to be factored in this equation is his single-mindedness in seeking the presidency. It legitimises his claim to serve the people. No President has spent as much time as leader of an opposition political party as HH. UNIP was founded in 1959 and in January 1964, [Kenneth] Kaunda, its president, became Prime Minister and President on October 24, 1964. The founding of Movement for Multi-party Democracy (MMD) in 1990 and election of [Frederick] Chiluba as President in 1991 were a historical event birthed by internal and external factors, which cannot stand as an example. President [Levy] Mwanawasa was an anointed successor of President Chiluba. President [Rupiah] Banda was a person in the right place at the right time following the demise of President Mwanawasa. The ascension of [Michael] Sata to the office of President arose in response to President Chiluba choosing Mwanawasa as his successor.

Sata was in opposition for 10 years and his pursuit for the presidency had no clear agenda other than to prove that like Kaunda, Chiluba and Mwanawasa, he could also be President of Zambia. HH was in opposition for more than 15 years before being sworn into office as the seventh President of Zambia. During that period, he turned down a union with President Mwanawasa in the 2006 general election. He equally refused to work in an alliance with President Banda in the general election of 2011. The offer by Sata for HH to be his deputy in an alliance for the purpose of the 2011 general election did not dissuade him from his mission to be President of Zambia on his terms. He instead countered that he should be president of the alliance with Sata as his vice-president despite the PF holding more seats in the National Assembly than UPND. His refusal to succumb to these offers shows his disdain for opportunism and legitimises his claim to serve the people. Therefore, unlike ECL, and PF, who had a parasitic relationship with the people, HH is likely to have a symbiotic relationship with the people. He may remain in the office of President as long as he satisfies the needs of people that elected him. Once the needs of the people are met, the debate is likely to be why the Constitution should be amended to remove the term limit and not why the Constitution should be respected. Continues tomorrow