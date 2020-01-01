MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

ALTHOUGH there were some bright moments especially at regional level where various teams proved their dominance, the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has admitted that the two losses to Algeria and Zimbabwe in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers clouds everything else.

FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala said the 5-0 loss against Algeria in Blida and 2-1 defeat at the hands of Zimbabwe in November represent the lowest moments of 2019.