Sport

Poor results weigh on Zesco United

January 31, 2020
1 Min Read
CHRIS Kaunda.

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola
ZESCO United may be looking at Zanaco and wondering whether they should equally do the same. Maybe they have not yet reached that stage. But the turnaround in fortunes at Zanaco since Chris Kaunda took over as coach from Numba Mumamba could not have escaped their attention.
However, with club fixtures coming one after another, the hierarchy at the Ndola side may have decided that now is not the time to make changes.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Web Editor

Send Your Letters

Facebook Feed

Ad1