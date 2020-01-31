Poor results weigh on Zesco United

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

ZESCO United may be looking at Zanaco and wondering whether they should equally do the same. Maybe they have not yet reached that stage. But the turnaround in fortunes at Zanaco since Chris Kaunda took over as coach from Numba Mumamba could not have escaped their attention.

However, with club fixtures coming one after another, the hierarchy at the Ndola side may have decided that now is not the time to make changes.