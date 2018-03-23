Poor results protest lands 300 students in cells

CATHERINE MUMBA, Lusaka

POLICE have arrested 333 Evelyn Hone College students for rioting over poor examination results by the Technical Education, Vocational and Entrepreneurship Training Authority.

Government has condemned the riots and warned students against using violence to air their grievances.

The students took to the streets after learning that results of their November/December examinations were far poorer than what they expected.