Ponga Liwewe quits

STEPHEN PHIRI, Lusaka

FOOTBALL Association of Zambia (FAZ) general secretary Ponga Liwewe has resigned.

Liwewe announced his resignation in a letter dated March 16 addressed to FAZ president Andrew Kamanga and availed to the media by communications manager Desmond Katongo.

"I wish to announce that I will be leaving the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) at the end of May 2018 after two years at the helm of Zambian football. I will be…