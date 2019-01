ZIO MWALE, Lusaka

WHEN one hears the name Anita Munamonga, the first thing that would come to mind is the Divas of Comedy, an all comedienne show that is annually organised by comedian Chibwe Katebe.

Of course, Anita has proven a force to reckon with on stage. She is one of the few local seasoned comediennes that can easily make an audience laugh and keeping them roaring with laughter http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/