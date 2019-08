CHAMBO NG’UNI, Kabwe

ATTEMPTS by a Seventh Day Adventist elder in Kabwe to secretly marry a third wife has backfired after his two wives, acting on a tip, exposed the ‘man of God’.

The marriage ceremony involving Lyashi Lyashi, who is in his late 30s or early 40s, and his new lover Naomi Mafuta, was set to start at 09:30 hours on Saturday at United Church of Zambia (UCZ) All Saints Congregation.