Polygamist puts foot down

MARY PHIRI, Ndola

A POLYGAMIST has told the court that if one of his wives makes noise he moves to stay with another wife for the sake of peace.

David Mwamba, 50, said this when his first wife dragged him to court for reconciliation.

Testifying in his defence, Mwamba alleged that his first wife Charity Mundia drinks beer too much and insults him when she is drunk.

Mwamba claimed his wife did not like his parents which forced him to stay away from her.

He said he did not leave the house for good but that he was sharing days with the other wife.

"If one of my wives makes noise I move and go to the other just to get a